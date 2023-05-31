GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For Senior Health Day, the Pitt County Council on Aging was helping senior citizens stay active through various exercises such as chair fitness, cardio dance and soul line dancing during the day.

Rich Zeck the executive director for the Pitt County Council on Aging said they want to celebrate the health and wellness of their bodies.

“We’re not exercising to be buff. we’re exercising to be fit mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and all that fitness goes into exercise,” said Zeck.

Zeck adds it’s important for people to sign their elderly loved ones up for classes that get them physically active.