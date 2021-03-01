Pitt County Sheriff’s Office addresses complaint on social media, how they use it

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police departments and sheriff’s offices are using social media these days to keep people aware of what they’re doing in communities. They are also using those avenues to address questions from people.

One person posted a complaint on Twitter after seeing a deputy driving at 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. Sgt. Lee Darnell runs the sheriff’s Twitter account and responded to the person and his criticisms of deputies. Darnell said these interactions give them a chance to educate and build bridges to the community.

“If we were just about serving the community and stopping there, one way communication, here’s a press release, here’s a post we could walk away,” Darnell said. “But we want to be not only a servant of the community but be a part of the community.”

Darnell said if you have a criticism, they want to hear it as it will help improve their service for everyone.