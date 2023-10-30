CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a special honor during Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game.

The honor guard from the sheriff’s office presented the colors during the national anthem for the game between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office shared the experience on social media.

They must have been good luck because the Panthers won, 15-13. It was the first win of the season for the Panthers.

If you’re into superstitions (and it is the day before Halloween), maybe they’ll be called back for this Sunday’s home game with the Indianapolis Colts as good luck for another win.