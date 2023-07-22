GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office held an event Saturday morning where members of the community got the chance to interact and ask questions.

The event was held at Starbucks, where everyone got to enjoy a hot cup of coffee and conversation, too. People got to ask any questions and address concerns the community had.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said it was a good opportunity overall. A lot of questions revolved around the reality show “60 Days In” which featured the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Pitt County Detention Center.

“We’re open to any conversations right now,” Dance said. “I’ve been kind of alerted to some of the questions that’ll be asked and certainly “60 Days In,” some of the events from “60 Days In” such as what we’re doing for mental health in our detention center and our programs and what we’re doing and what part we’re playing.”

Dance said events like this help bridge a gap between the sheriff’s office and the community. She hopes to have another Coffee with a Cop event in the near future.