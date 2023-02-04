GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Deputies responded at 1:14 p.m. to 1113 Lexington Downs Dr. in Greenville. They found the residents, William Oscar Small, 62, and Heather Davenport Small, 44, dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said a weapon was recovered from the scene. There were no signs of forced entry to the home. The deaths appear to be a murder-suicide, officials believe.

The investigation continues and no further information was available.