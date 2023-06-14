GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Tuesday night.

Officials said they responded just before 10 p.m. to 3293 Beaver Lodge Dr. in Greenville to a reported shooting. They found Demetrius Antrel Barrett, 20, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators continued to work the case into Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or online at www.crimestopper.org.