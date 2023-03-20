GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of “an active law enforcement event” taking place near Fire Tower Road in Greenville.

Standoff in Greenville (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asked people who live in the Windsor Development of Buckingham Drive to shelter in place. “If you are not in the area, please stay out of the area until notified otherwise. We will advise further when possible. This is not a drill.”

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office issued a new Facebook post that stated, “The incident in the Windsor Development continues. It is isolated to one residence near the cul-de-sac at the end of Buckingham Dr. where a wanted suspect is barricaded inside a residence. Stay clear from the area of the residence, as it is dangerous. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

A WNCT crew is on the scene. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.