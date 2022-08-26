GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a person on Friday.

Just before noon, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Van Ness Avenue, near the intersection with Lombard Avenue in Greenville, to a report of a person shot. Deputies arrived and found the person dead from a gunshot wound.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, officials said. It is not considered a random act and there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

Deputies say they are in the very early in the investigation and no further information was being released.