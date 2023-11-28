GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeing more car break-ins recently.

They say it’s a trend they’ve seen, especially in neighborhoods at night time. A lot of time, crooks will try to open door handles. If the car is locked, they will move on, but if it’s unlocked, it’s an easy find. They are reminding you to stay aware.

“They think that nobody is going to get in my car. I’m in my driveway, it’s a nice neighborhood, I’ve never had problems before, but if it’s unlocked they’ll open the door, slide in, look for something quick and easy. Lately, they’re finding a lot of guns,” said Sgt. Lee Darnell, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The easy solution is to lock your car and leave valuables in your trunk. The Sheriff’s Office says they’re starting to use more ring doorbell footage with helping to prosecute these break-ins.

