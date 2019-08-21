Missing Pitt County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that a missing 14-year-old, Hailey Rypkema, was found around midnight, and is now safe and with her family.

PREVIOUS:

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Hailey Rypkema was last seen around 7:30 Tuesday morning, August 20, near Highway 222, between the Falkaland and Fountain areas.

Hailey is wearing the same shirt as in the photo attached with this article.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.