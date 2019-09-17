Pitt County Sheriff’s Office shares safety tips for fair-goers

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The 100th Annual Pitt County Fair begins Tuesday, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has a list of safety and security tips for anyone who plans to visit the fair.



Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies want you to keep these safety tips in mind as you travel to and enjoy the fair:

1. Before you leave home or before you enter the fair, take a picture of your kids. EVERY day of the fair we have reports of lost children. This way all deputies can have a current photo including clothing.

2. If your child does get lost please look for our mobile command post on the highway side near the gate. Or, report it to the closest deputy you find while on the way to our command post.

3. Stay hydrated!

4. Observe rides before getting on to make sure it is a good fit for you. Make sure you meet the minimum safety requirements. Obey all requirements. Use all safety devices!

5. Keep a close watch on your purse, cell phone, wallet, and other items that may be the target of a thief in the loud and crowded environment.

6. Wearing closed toed shoes helps to reduce the risk of falls with all the wiring and other hazards on the ground.

7. If something doesn’t look right it probably isn’t. If you see something, say something.

8. In the event of a fight of other dispute don’t be the hero by trying to break it up, stay back, and seek help.

9. Pre-plan a meeting place in case you are separated or there is an emergency.

10. As tempting as it may seem, please don’t feed the deputies. They are roaming in their natural habitat and hand feeding can breed bad habits. Just kidding! Please feel free to stop and interact with YOUR deputies. They are there for you!