GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Sherriff’s Office is holding a camp this summer for ages 8-13.

They are calling it S.U.M.M.E.R. Camp.

S: Sheriff’s

U: Understanding

M: Monitoring

M: Mentoring

E: Educating

R: Rewarding our youth

They are currently accepting applications, with the application deadline being June 13th. It will be held at Wellcome Middle School at 3101 North Memorial Dr., Greenville, NC.

The dates are June 20th-July 21st, Monday-Thursday 7:30 am – 5 pm. There will be no camp on Fridays and on the Fourth of July.

For more information, click here.