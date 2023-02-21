GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is now allowed to relocate more than $300,000 due to Monday night’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The vote regarding the funds was unanimously passed by the board. The funds will be going to support Pitt County’s efforts to treat those with substance abuse problems, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.

“It’ll help us help the individuals that come inside have their needs met,” said Jason Jackson, the Pitt Co Detention Center programs coordinator. “One of the goals of the Sheriff (Paula Dance) is to make sure that treatment is available to individuals, not only in the community but in the detention center as well.”

The funds were originally intended for the Sharp and Wear Program graduates to attend a residential treatment facility. Two new positions, a case manager and a detention officer, will be open due to the funds being allocated.