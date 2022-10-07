GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, they are showing their support for community members affected by donning pink badges this month.

As a female sheriff, Paula Dance said that she made a point to raise awareness for the disease because people sometimes forget that breast cancer affects both women and men. Wearing these badges lets people know that sheriffs and deputies are just like everyone else.

“We face the same issues as law enforcement officers. I personally know several law enforcement officers who’ve been through this disease. And, so, we certainly want to let people know that we’re human beings and we face the challenges that they face,” said Dance.

According to Dance, most of the command staff have these badges as well as several deputies. She said the sheriff’s office is working to get more of these badges so that one day, every deputy can wear a pink badge.