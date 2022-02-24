GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Schools wanted their elementary school students to enjoy their first field in two years by attending a concert by the North Carolina Symphony Band.

Pitt County fourth and fifth graders were in attendance at ECU’s Wright Auditorium on Thursday. Students were able to listen to classical music from artists left Mozart and Beethoven.

“We are excited that the students are able to have their have their first field trips in two years. I hope students learn about classical music in a fun and exciting way,” said Russell Knight, coordinator of Arts Education for Pitt County Schools. Carteret County elementary schoolers attend educational NC Symphony concert

Throughout the concert, the band kept students engaged with fun activities to help them learn about classical music.