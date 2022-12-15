GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County residents participated in the holiday season on Thursday by having its first-ever Jolly Jamboree.

The Jolly Jamboree is a way to connect Pitt County residents with educational resources and local support networks. Activities available at the Jolly Jamboree included crafts, train rides, games and more. There were 16 different programs at the event such as Imagination Library and Triple P. Jolly Jamboree for kids and adults.

“Everybody loves something fun and something free, we have something for the kids, something for the parents,” said Elizabeth Milton, nutrition program director for WIC Department. “So while the parents are learning about programs, each one of the programs also has an activity along with it for the children.”

The Jolly Jamboree ended at 7 pm Thursday and was located at the Pitt County Agricultural Center.