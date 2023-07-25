GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the next 3 days the Pitt County Department of Social Services is offering “Amnesty Days”.

The last time the department offered this was in 2017. During this period, parents with active orders for arrest, in cases related to child support, will not be arrested at the county’s Human Services Center.

Noncustodial parents can go to Child Support Services and seek assistance from support agents. Those with the county said that noncustodial parents can have their orders for arrest recalled. That’s if they are able to make a one-month payment of child support, or $200, whichever is greater.

“The cost of everything is rising,” said Sonya Scott, Child Support Services Program administrator. “A lot of individuals have gotten behind on their child support and may actually have an active order for arrest. This just gives them an opportunity to have a fresh start.”

Amnesty Days run through Thursday from 9 am to 6 pm at the Pitt County Child Support Services Office at 203 Government Circle in Greenville.