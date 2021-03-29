Pitt County to provide resources for released inmates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina is set to release 3,500 incarcerated people after reaching a settlement in an NAACP lawsuit.

The lawsuit challenged COVID-19 conditions within state prisons. Now, Pitt County leaders want to provide those inmates with resources to re-enter society. On Monday, county officials held a news conference with several organizations to discuss re-entry resources and programs.

Leaders aid they want to welcome the inmates home and put them on a path to success.

“It’s very important when you’re coming out and you’re finding someplace to live, income and trying to get a job,” said Rev. Rodney Coles Sr., chairperson of the Pitt County Reentry Council. “Even when you’re talking about how to text somebody. They don’t know anything about smartphones and the technology that’s our here.”

Pitt Community College has received more than $150,000 in grants to help women and youth coming out of prison.