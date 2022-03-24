RALEIGH, N.C. – Rita Roberson of Grifton tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Roberson bought her lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from EZ Pass Tobacco & Vape on Phillips Road in Kinston. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $10 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Pitt County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.