GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville woman has been arrested and is facing drug charges in Edgecombe County.

Warrants were obtained on December 13 by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office for the arrest of Bridgette Michelle Davis. Detectives obtained multiple warrants for the sale/delivery of heroin/fentanyl in the Pinetops area.

They partnered with Pitt County detectives and attempted to serve Davis on December 13 but were unable to locate her at that time. On Monday, Davis was arrested in Pitt County and charged with the following: