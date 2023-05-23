GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a woman in the overdose death of a man that happened in 2021.

Abbie Gomez, 39, of Greenville, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond. Officials said another arrest in the case was expected.

Officials responded to 3450 Frog Level Rd. on Dec. 31, 2021, at 11:41 a.m., to assist EMS with a reported unresponsive man. They found Scott Isley, 38, dead. Deputies determined the death was caused by a drug overdose.