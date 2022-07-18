GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is partnering with UNC-Chapel Hill to bring healthier lifestyles to people in Eastern North Carolina.

UNC-Chapel Hill is recruiting interested individuals to participate in a 10-month Med-South nutrition and physical activity program. Selected individuals will receive lessons on how to improve eating habits and increase physical activity.

If you are between the ages of 18-80 and interested in learning how to improve eating habits and increase your physical activity, you may be eligible to participate. They’ll also receive monthly visits with a health counselor and $120 for completing the program. The program will have $40 at the start, $40 at the four-month visit, and $40 at the final 10-month visit.

Pitt County Health Department officials say it’s a program to help encourage healthy habits for the community. This project is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Heart health and chronic diseases is disproportionately greater in some of the rural areas. One of the important reasons to help the community members is to support their overall health and heart health,” said Ashley Penland, Pitt County Health Department nutritionist.

In addition, participants will receive four monthly visits with a health counselor (two in person and two by phone), three phone check-ins, and two brief phone check-ins during the last six months. Participants will also be provided with a personal program manual and cookbook.

Right now there is a waitlist to participate in the program.