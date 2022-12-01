GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season.
Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the first priority. Everyone else will be able to apply on January 3.
“Rising costs, not only in the areas of fuel and electricity, to heat during cold winter months, but the other expenses … the increase in expenses that households are experiencing,” said Bryan Averette, economic services program administrator for Pitt County Department of Social Services. “This helps assist in that way to ensure that there is a heating source.”
You can apply for the low-income energy assistance program by phone, in-person, online, or by mail. Click here to find more information.
You can also apply and get more information at these locations:
Pitt County Human Services Center
203 Government Circle
Greenville, NC 27834
Phone: 252-902-1352
Fax: 252-902-1868
Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Can apply by telephone*
Northern Pitt Improvement Association
2197 Old River Road
Greenville, NC 27834
Phone: 252-215-3064
Tuesday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Bethel Advocacy Center
130 West Washington Street
Bethel, NC 27812
Phone: 252-341-7586
Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
2921 Briery Swamp Road
Stokes, NC 27884
Phone: 252-795-3603
2nd & 4th Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. – NOON
St. Rest United Holy Church
154 Hammond Street
Winterville, NC 28590
Phone: 252-756-9718
Saturdays, 9:00 am-NOON
Triumph Community Outreach Ministries
7874 US 264 East
Washington, NC 27889
Phone: 252-975-6944
2nd & 4th Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – NOON