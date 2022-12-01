GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season.

Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the first priority. Everyone else will be able to apply on January 3.

“Rising costs, not only in the areas of fuel and electricity, to heat during cold winter months, but the other expenses … the increase in expenses that households are experiencing,” said Bryan Averette, economic services program administrator for Pitt County Department of Social Services. “This helps assist in that way to ensure that there is a heating source.”

You can apply for the low-income energy assistance program by phone, in-person, online, or by mail. Click here to find more information.

You can also apply and get more information at these locations:

Pitt County Human Services Center

203 Government Circle

Greenville, NC 27834

Phone: 252-902-1352

Fax: 252-902-1868

Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Can apply by telephone*

Northern Pitt Improvement Association

2197 Old River Road

Greenville, NC 27834

Phone: 252-215-3064

Tuesday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Bethel Advocacy Center

130 West Washington Street

Bethel, NC 27812

Phone: 252-341-7586

Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

St. John Missionary Baptist Church

2921 Briery Swamp Road

Stokes, NC 27884

Phone: 252-795-3603

2nd & 4th Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. – NOON

St. Rest United Holy Church

154 Hammond Street

Winterville, NC 28590

Phone: 252-756-9718

Saturdays, 9:00 am-NOON

Triumph Community Outreach Ministries

7874 US 264 East

Washington, NC 27889

Phone: 252-975-6944

2nd & 4th Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – NOON