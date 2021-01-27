Pitt County’s mass vaccination site halfway to first week vaccination goal of 4,000

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – According to Vidant’s CEO, operations at the vaccination site are going well. Their goal is to administer 4,000 shots this week and they’re more than halfway there.

“COVID is still in our communities at a very high rate,” said Vidant Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum.

Pitt County officials said the rate of COVID-19 tests coming back to them positive is 10%. Vidant Health system’s rate is higher, at 11%.

“This is down from the holidays, which was significantly higher but it’s still very high, and that 11% means the virus is still here,” said Waldrum.

Waldrum said it’s the community’s responsibility to help lower case numbers by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and getting tested. Another way to get those numbers down is with COVID vaccinations. The county’s mass vaccination site is up and running at the Greenville Convention Center.

“The feedback has been extremely positive the operation has worked really well,” Waldrum said

Workers have given more than 2,000 shots between Sunday afternoon and Wednesday with less than 2,000 more to meet the weekly goal. Officials said patients like the set up for the 30-minute process.

“We’re just excited to give this life-saving intervention. A number of people have been over the age 85 and they’ve given us feedback that they understand that if they get COVID, they have a very high fatality rate,” Waldrum said.

“This will be a long term endeavor. It is going to take us time to vaccinate everyone that we want to vaccinate in eastern North Carolina, and this will be going on for multiple months.”

Waldrum said ECU is also looking for new variants of the virus. So far, they haven’t found any in our area.