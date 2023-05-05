GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Master Gardeners are gearing up for warmer weather.

The master gardeners take care of the plants and design gardens at Pitt County’s Arboretum. They also educate people on landscaping, plants, and horticultural concepts.

“We use the arboretum as a teaching tool. So we do a lot of classes here. We do tours and events, all guided towards educating people about gardening and horticulture,” said Matt Stevens with North Carolina Cooperative Extension Pitt County.

They are also busy preparing for their biggest event of the year, their spring plant sale. The event is on May 20, starts at 9 am and runs until noon.