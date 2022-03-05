GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Greenville Airport held a full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday.

The FAA requires airports to conduct an exercise involving an aircraft accident every three years. Pitt County and other surrounding area first responders have been working with PGV to prepare for the drill.

“We have people that are patients, we have Greenville fire department, police department, Pitt County communications, just everybody is joining in. We got Simpson fire departments and volunteer agencies. So this is something where everybody’s coming out here to it’s a great opportunity,” said Bill Hopper, Executive Director of PGV.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene of what was meant to be a plane crash. They put out fires and tended to passengers, who were played by volunteers.

Around 100 responders and volunteers participated in the drill. The drill was in the planning process to close to a year.

“We’ve been having monthly meetings, we started kind of quarterly. And then once we get about six months out, we started having monthly meetings. You know, to kind of go over the plan and how we plan to go over the exercise,” said Hopper.

During the drill, emergency responders knew they were responding to an aircraft crash, but didn’t know the full extent of the number of patients or injuries they would be tending to.

Hopper said he’s never experienced an aircraft crash while working at the airport.

“The airline industry is a very safe industry, just you know and so that’s you know I guess maybe when you see that pre-flight briefing, just know that’s for the right things,” said Hopper.

Even though emergency crews hope to never have to respond to a real aircraft emergency, the drill made sure everyone knows what to do if that time were to come.