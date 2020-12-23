Pitt-Greenville Airport officials eager to have AA return flights in January

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Donald Trump is demanding changes to the COVID relief measure passed by Congress this week.

He wants a $2,000 direct payment instead of $600 checks. That could affect the overall relief bill and the assistance it includes for businesses like airlines. American Airlines is banking on that to help restart flights to Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The airport’s executive director, Bill Hopper, said Wednesday he’s happy to announce American Airline flights will resume to PGV starting Jan. 5. He said the first arrival will be that evening, with roundtrips to Charlotte beginning the next day.

American Airline executives furloughed 19,000 employees back in October after their last stimulus money ran out. Hopper said he is happy to see airline employees coming back.

While air service was suspended, employees fixed pavement at the airport entrance and improved the air conditioning and heating system, all to get ready for airline passengers.

COVID relief that Congress passed this week is supposed to include $2 million to be distributed among the thousands of U.S. airports. Hopper and his team are taking things day by day but hope the relief money will come through eventually

“We’re working hard, we’re keeping our mind open, we’re thinking outside the box because we have to right now, you just can’t just do business as usual,” Hopper said. “So we’re doing things that we can to see that we succeed going forward.”

As of now, passengers can begin making reservations for American flights to and from Greenville either through PGV, its website or the American Airlines website. Airport workers also want passengers to be prepared for COVID-19 restrictions, so they’re advising people to check the airline’s website.