GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt-Greenville Airport announced on Thursday that an additional American Airlines flight is being added starting September 7.

The airport will now have an early-morning departure and a late-evening arrival for connections through Charlotte.

“For many area travelers, this will be a game-changer when considering ravel time in and out of Pitt-Greenville Airport,” said PGV Executive Director Bill Hopper. “I know that people in the Pitt County-Greenville area may be pleasantly surprised when looking at PGV options on AA.com.

“If the early morning and late evening flights at PGV are a good fit, the travel time saved between home and the airport, and the time saved in the security line will definitely make the difference.”

You can make reservations through AA.com, American Airlines’ mobile app or at FlyPGV.com.

“American Airlines is thrilled to add a third daily flight from Pitt-Grenville Airport to Charlotte Douglas International Aiport, starting September,” American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning, Phillippe Puech. “From the beaches of Florida or the Caribbean to bustling cities like New Ork and Los Angeles or to taking in new sights in London or Madrid, American is proud to offer residents the most convenient access with North Carolina’s larger airline to new memories in new destinations across our global network.”