GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens and see smoke at Pitt-Greenville Airport Saturday afternoon. It is only a drill.

PGV will be conducting its Federal Aviation Administration mandated full-scale emergency exercise from noon to 2 p.m. Due to inclement weather, it will be moved to March 12.

The FAA requires airports that serve scheduled airlines to conduct a full-scale mass-casualty exercise involving an aircraft accident every three years. PGV has been preparing with the Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Police Department, Pitt County Public Information Office, Pitt County Emergency Management, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and other fire departments and Emergency Medical Services in the area. ECU will provide a bus that will simulate an aircraft fuselage.

Emergency responders will treat people acting as victims so the public should not be alarmed by ambulance activity on the scene. The drill will be conducted when no airline activity is scheduled.

“The airport has prepared a comprehensive plan in concert with its mutual aid agencies should an aircraft accident take place. The required exercise provides the airport and area responders to put the plan into action and make needed changes or update information,” says Kim W. (Bill) Hopper, A.A.E., PGV executive director. “This is a plan that we don’t ever intend put into play but want to make sure we are well prepared should we have to do so. I am very thankful for the participation by the area’s emergency services,” continues Hopper.

“Pitt County Government is pleased to see the coordination between Pitt-Greenville Airport and our community agency partners in preparation for an aircraft-related incident,” says Janis Gallagher, county manager. “We recognize the importance of safety planning and executing these training exercises to strengthen the emergency response and provide excellent service to Pitt County residents and visitors of the PGV airport.”