Pitt-Greenville Airport to receive $3,406,185 in federal grant funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) – The Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday it will award a total of $17 million to fund infrastructure improvements at NC airports, including one in Greenville.
The Pitt-Greenville Airport will receive $3,406,185 in FAA Airport Improvement Program grant funds to rehabilitate and expand its aircraft parking area, which will allow more planes to use the airport.
The other NC airports receiving FAA Airport Improvement Program grants include:
- Asheville Regional – $5,319,909 – grant funds will be used to expand aircraft parking area, provide security enhancements and acquire snow removal equipment.
- Concord-Padgett Regional – $5,161,958 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate an aircraft parking area.
- Piedmont Triad International, Greensboro – $500,000 – grant funds will be used to update Airport Master Plan Study.
- North Carolina State Block, Raleigh – $2,400,000 – grant funds will be used for non-primary airport development projects.
The FAA said airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.