‘Pitt Partners’ campaign to help raise money for non-profit groups

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Street Brewing Company is introducing a new initiative to help non-profit groups.

Pitt Partners will raise money to benefit an area non-profit. Managers of Pitt Street Brewing Company will designate a night every quarter to help raise money to benefit the non-profit. Friday, Joy Soup Kitchen was the first recipient in the program.

Brianna Long, general manager of Pitt Street Brewing Company, said this is something they are looking forward to hosting.

“In 2021, we were able to start this initiative and we’ve been wanting to do it for a little bit, so we were able to get it off the ground this year and we are very excited to be able to give back in this way,” Long said.

Long said 15% of all proceeds between 5-8 p.m. Friday went to Joy Soup Kitchen.