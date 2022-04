GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s clean-up time in parts of Greenville.

Pitt St Brewing Company is looking to help keep its neighborhood clean this weekend. The local brewing company is teaming up with RAW Plastics and looking for volunteers to help clean up the streets on April 24th from 11 am to 1 pm.

The location the brewing company is trying to clean up is from Evans to Albemarle & 5th to 10th.

