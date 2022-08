GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to raise your beers.

On September 23 from noon to midnight, Pitt St. Brewing Company will be hosting an event that will be celebrating Oktoberfest. The event will have a release of a beer named Marzen. The Rock food truck will also be there and there will be German food and music starting at 8 p.m. from Psylo Joe.

There will also be a stein holding contest starting at 7 pm, with Pitt St. having their own for sale as well.

The event will be held at 630 S. Pitt St.