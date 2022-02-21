Pitt St Partners night donates 15% of sales to benefit NC Civil

GREENVILLE, NC(WNCT) — Last Friday night, Pitt St Brewing Company held its latest Pitt Street Partners event to help promote a local organization.

People who attended enjoyed beers, tacos and much more. Their purchases allowed 15% of sales from 5-8 p.m. to be donated to NC Civil.

9OYS spoke with Jermaine McNair and Maryann Ricks about the benefit night. McNair also spoke about the history and future of NC Civil while Ricks discusses more about the benefit night.

