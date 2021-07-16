Pitt Street Brewery goes the extra mile for pets, Humane Society with donation night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A popular Greenville business is going to the dogs … and cats and other animals.

Pitt Street Brewery gave people a chance Friday night to help out the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina. Pitt Street officials said helping others is part of their mission. The Humane Society said they felt that impact, too.

The donation night was full of fresh cold brews, good company and four-legged friends.

Online Originals: Duplin County Animal Services posts adoption plea to Facebook

“We pick partners that we feel like align with our goals,” Pitt Street Brewery Manager Maryann Ricks said. “And we are very dog friendly here at Pitt Street so we like to give back to those folks.”

(Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

Pitt Street Brewery hosts a local charity once a month and donates 15% of its sales to the cause. All of the people who gathered Friday gave back to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Bear with chicken feeder stuck on head has finally been freed by Colorado wildlife officials

“On a Friday night that’s a really good donation,” Ricks said.

Ricks also said this is one way the brewery likes to live out its mission.

Operation Rabbit Relief: Virginia animal shelters team up after over 150 rabbits rescued from VB home

“One of our slogans is ‘beer cultivating community’ so we just like to give back,” Ricks said.

Naomi the dog (Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

Morgan May represents the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina and said, along with her furry friend Naomi, said they were grateful to everyone who gave and contributed.

To see more animals like Naomi, click here.

“It’s really helpful that Pitt Street helps us get the word out. And hopefully gets more animals adopted,” May said.

May also said the money they get from the event will towards medical bills, food and other supplies for the pets they house, which has grown considerably here lately.

“It’s really hard right now, especially when COVID happened,” May said. “A lot of people got animals they weren’t really ready for so going back to normal is different.”

COVID-19 sniffing police dogs make US debut

She said it’s events like this one that might help an animal find their forever home.

“I just feel like everyone can come together over a beer,” May said. “And so it’s a good hub to get people together and find some commonalities.”