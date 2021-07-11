Pitt Street Brewery hosts second annual Christmas in July market

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It certainly didn’t feel like Christmas but on Saturday in Greenville, many people gathered at Pitt Street Brewery to celebrate it.

On Saturday, vendors set up shop inside Pitt Street Brewery to partake in the second annual Christmas in July market. The event featured a number of local artists and businesses showcasing their work.

While many people are feeling the summer heat here in Eastern North Carolina, others were focusing on a different season that is just around the corner. Believe it or not, Christmas is six months away, and local vendors were spreading the cheer this weekend with some early holiday shopping.

“Pitt Street in particular has been really supportive of me as an artist and a poet and just in general,” said local artist Gabrielle Brant Freeman. “It’s just been really nice that they make an effort to have shows in the hallway and have these markets.”

Supporting local is one way Pitt Street is giving back this July, offering the opportunity for the community to gather for some early holiday cheer.

“It’s just fun and if you are the type of person that likes to get your shopping done early, shop local,” said Freeman. “The only way to keep artists in Greenville is to actually buy from the artists.”

Santa Claus (Kelci O’Donnell, WNCT photo)

Adding to the event, Santa made a quick stop in town before the holiday preparations are in full swing later this year. He told 9OYS that he is ready to add some names to his naughty or nice list.

“Well, I’m visiting for this particular event and then on my way to vacation for a little bit and then am going to get started making our list, checking it twice and getting ready to go for the holiday season,” said Santa Claus.

The temperature is quite different here in eastern North Carolina compared to the North Pole.

“It’s a little toasty,” said Claus.

(Kelci O’Donnell, WNCT photo)

Santa said that although it is a little warm, it’s worth the stop to check in on us all, especially our local vendors.

“It’s not too long until the holiday season, but also it lets people get out and socialize on this warm summer day and it also lets locals vendors show what they have to offer and socialize and connect together.”

This is a one-day event, however many vendors and artists plan to be around the remainder of the summer here in Greenville showcasing their work.

After the past year we have had filled with COVID-19, people tell 9OYS they are thankful for the opportunity to gather together once again, this time with some pre-holiday cheer!