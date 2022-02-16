Pitt Street Brewing Company holding donation night for local organization

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Street Brewing Company is hosting its latest fundraising event to help raise money for a worthwhile organization.

Pitt Street Brewing Company is hosting the Pitt Street Partners event on Friday from 5-8 p.m. The focus of the fundraiser will be in raising money toward NC CIVIL, which is an organization that focuses on the sustainability of vulnerable communities in Greenville. Fifteen percent of sales made during the period of time will go toward NC CIVIL.

Brianna Long, general manager of Pitt Street Brewing, sat down for a conversation about the upcoming event. Click the above video to find out more.