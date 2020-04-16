Planning and Zoning Commission to meet virtually

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 21, at 6:00 p.m.

The City will be keeping measures in place in an ongoing effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

These measures include barring physical attendance at the meeting, employing social distancing, and implementing remote participation.

The public is encouraged to watch the Planning and Zoning Commission’s by live streaming it at greenvillenc.gov.

The following procedures have been put in place to provide the public with the ability to address the Planning and Zoning Commission during Public Hearing by remote access: