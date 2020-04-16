Planning and Zoning Commission to meet virtually

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 21, at 6:00 p.m.
The City will be keeping measures in place in an ongoing effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
These measures include barring physical attendance at the meeting, employing social distancing, and implementing remote participation.
The public is encouraged to watch the Planning and Zoning Commission’s by live streaming it at greenvillenc.gov.
The following procedures have been put in place to provide the public with the ability to address the Planning and Zoning Commission during Public Hearing by remote access:
- A Public Hearing, not to exceed 30 minutes for each side, maybe held, if such matter is on the agenda.
- Those that wish to address the Planning and Zoning Commission during the Public Hearing, should call the City Clerk at 252-329-4422 to register by the day before the meeting at 5:00 p.m.
- Registered participants will be given an access code to speak at the meeting via Zoom, a remote conferencing service.
- Callers will be held in a queue and asked to mute their phones or speakers until they are called on to speak.
- Speakers will be called in the order that they are registered.
- If a person participating remotely willfully disrupts the Commission meeting, then upon direction by the Chair, such person may be removed from electronic participation, or his or her e-mail may not be read.
- The public may also email their comments along with their name, address, and topic to PublicInput@greenvillenc.gov up to and during the meeting.
- Messages must be labeled Public Hearing in the subject line.
- If time remains during those designated periods, the comments will be read by the Clerk into the record after all registered speakers have addressed the Commission.
- Comments Read by the Clerk are subject to the time limits set by the Public Hearing procedures.