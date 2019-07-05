Plans already in the works for Greenville’s 2020 4th of July event

Greenville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville celebrated the 4th of July in style with a big event Friday night in the Town Common.

A little rain didn’t dampen the spirit of Independence Day. 

Thousands showed up for food, live music, and fireworks, even though the bands briefly stopped for the rain to pass, a spokesperson for recreation and parks said.

Patricia Earnhardt-Tyndall is the Greenville Recreation and Parks events and marketing coordinator, she said, “It was just such a great night for the city, being there and hearing the ohhs and ahhhhs as the fireworks went off, that’s what you want your city to be, a place for people to have a great experience.”

Preparations are already underway for next year’s 4th of July event in the Town Common, Earnhardt-Tyndall says they have spoke to some of the bands from Friday who say they want to come back next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV