Plans already in the works for Greenville’s 2020 4th of July event

Greenville celebrated the 4th of July in style with a big event Friday night in the Town Common.

A little rain didn’t dampen the spirit of Independence Day.

Thousands showed up for food, live music, and fireworks, even though the bands briefly stopped for the rain to pass, a spokesperson for recreation and parks said.

Patricia Earnhardt-Tyndall is the Greenville Recreation and Parks events and marketing coordinator, she said, “It was just such a great night for the city, being there and hearing the ohhs and ahhhhs as the fireworks went off, that’s what you want your city to be, a place for people to have a great experience.”

Preparations are already underway for next year’s 4th of July event in the Town Common, Earnhardt-Tyndall says they have spoke to some of the bands from Friday who say they want to come back next year.