ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A known drug dealer who was also a suspect in a gas station robbery in 2020 was sentenced on Wednesday for both crimes after he pled guilty to both crimes in April.

Michael Easley Jr., US Attorney, Eastern District of NC, said in a media release that Cortha Matthew McNair, 44, of Plymouth, was sentenced Wednesday to 132 months in prison (11 years) for dealing crack cocaine and robbing a gas station in 2020. Easley said McNair pled guilty to distribution of cocaine base (crack) and interference with commerce by robbery on April 13.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, McNair sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant on four occasions between June 19 and July 22, 2020, in Plymouth. On July 23, 2020, state and local law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at McNair’s residence, where they recovered an additional 25 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and packaging materials.

On November 1, 2020, the Greenville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Oasis gas station, located at 2130 SE Greenville, Blvd. in Greenville. During the robbery, McNair displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register and the back office. Surveillance footage from inside the store captured the robbery.

McNair then fled the scene in a Honda sedan with a noticeable dent on the rear passenger door. Upon reviewing footage from the Greenville city street cameras, law enforcement tracked the vehicle to a nearby apartment complex.

After observing McNair operating the Honda sedan, Greenville Police stopped the car and detained McNair. Officers searched the vehicle and recovered clothing that matched the suspect’s clothing from the robbery, a black face mask, and a loaded .9mm pistol.

Sentencing was carried out by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Bureau of Alcohol Law Enforcement, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Plymouth Police Department and Greenville Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aakash Singh prosecuted the case.