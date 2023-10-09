GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives are continuing the investigation after a body was discovered in the 900 block of Tyson Street on October 8. The case is being treated as a homicide.

After an initial review of evidence, the victim has been identified as Antonio Bond, 35, of Windsor. Greenville police have arrested Tyrell Best, 39, of Greenville. Best had been charged with Murder and was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252)-758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.