Police: Few ejections, some heat-related illnesses at Trump rally

Police say some people suffered heat-related illnesses, and only a few people were ejected, as 10,000 people attended President Trump’s rally on Wednesday at Minges Coliseum at East Carolina University.



According to ECU Police Incident Commander, Captain Chris Sutton, Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum was filled to its 8,000-person capacity for the rally, and an estimated 2,000 additional people watched the event on a large screen set up outside the arena.



Sutton said four people were ejected from the rally, due to disruptive behavior, in the following locations:

1 from the parking area prior at the start of the event

1 from the line

1 at the main entrance

1 in the seating area while the President was on stage

Emergency crews also made a total of 87 medical contacts, and responded to 38 medical-related emergencies during the rally. Sutton said most of the medical calls were heat-related, including one police officer who was treated for heat-related issues, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.



Sutton said the doors of Minges Coliseum were kept open for the safety and comfort of the crowds inside.



Sutton said the outside overflow area was closed by police at 8:30 p.m., after 14 lightning strikes were recorded within ten miles of the arena over a fifteen-minute period.