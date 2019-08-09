Greenville police find missing teen safe at Walmart

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – UPDATE: Greenville Police said late Thursday night that a missing 14-year-old, Deitrik Lee, was found safe at the Walmart on Greenville Boulevard.



Police said Lee, who may have cognitive impairments, was reported missing and had not been seen since 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Beaumont Drive.



PREVIOUS: The Greenville Police Department trying to locate a missing teenager.

Police said that 14-year-old Deitrik Lee was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Beaumont Drive.

Lee was wearing black pants, black Adidas shoes and a black shirt with a red font that says “Rule #1” on the front and “Rule #2” on the back.

Lee may have cognitive impairments, police said.

If you have any information contact the Greenville Police Department 252-329-4300.