GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Part of Elm Street in Greenville will be closed during the Little League Softball World Series, officials announced in a press release on Tuesday.

City of Greenville Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth posted to the City of Greenville’s website and social media that Elm Street between 14th Street and 10th Street will be closed starting Sunday through the title game on Aug. 13. Detours will utilize Charles Boulevard. Motorists traveling north will be detoured from Greenville Boulevard to Charles Boulevard and 10th Street. Those heading south will be detoured from 10th Street to Charles Boulevard and Greenville Boulevard. Only permitted traffic will be allowed in the blocked intersection of Elm Street during the closure.

Public parking for the event will be available in the College Hill Drive parking lot located near the corner of 10th Street and College Hill Drive. The public will access Elm Street Park from the College Hill parking lot via the Green Mill Run Greenway.

Now in its third year of activity (2001 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic) in Greenville, the LLSWS includes eight teams from the United States and four international teams.

This year’s World Series will run Aug. 6-13 with the title game played on ABC on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m.

Teams competing in the 2023 Little League Softball® World Series include:

North Carolina Host Team:

Rowan Little League – Salisbury

Southeast Region:

Pitt County Girls Softball League – Winterville

Northwest Region:

Bend North Little League – Bend, Oregon

Southwest Region:

Midway Little League – Hewitt, Texas

West Region:

Almaden Little League – San Jose, California

New England Region:

Bristol, Connecticut

Mid-Atlantic Region:

Massapequa International Little League – Massapequa Park, New York

Central Region:

Austintown Little League – Austintown, Ohio

Asia-Pacific Region:

Negros Occidental Little League – Philippines

Canada Region:

St. Albert Softball League, St. Albert, Alberta

Europe-Africa Region:

Lombardia Little League – Italy

Latin America Region:

Guayama Softball Little League – Puerto Rico