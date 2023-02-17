GREENVILLE, N.C. — A portion of Evans Street in the Uptown District is scheduled to close to traffic next week for utility work.

The closure will impact the section of Evans Street between 5th and 4th Streets to allow for utility work related to the construction of the Hilton Garden Inn at 419 Evans Street. It is scheduled to be in place from Monday, February 20, to Friday, February 24, then again from Monday, February 27, to Tuesday, February 28.

Detour routes will be posted to direct motorists to Washington Street and Reade Street.