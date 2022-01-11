Portion of Evans Street to close for demo work related to upcoming hotel construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A portion of a major street in the Uptown district is scheduled to be closed on Thursday for construction.
Evans Street will be closed between East Fourth Street and East Fifth Street starting at 6 a.m., weather permitting, to allow for demolition work related to the upcoming construction of a hotel at 417 Evans Street. This closure is scheduled to be in place until approximately 6 p.m.
Northbound motorists can detour to South Washington Street or to Reade Street.
Businesses located on this block will remain open and accessible to customers during this time.