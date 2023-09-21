GREENVILLE, N.C. — A portion of West Fifth Street in Greenville is scheduled to close to through traffic on Monday as part of work related to the BUILD Project.

West Fifth Street will be closed between White Street and Ford Street to allow for construction of a roundabout at its intersection with Tyson Street and West 14th Avenue. The closure is expected to be in place for approximately seven months.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Ford Street, West Sixth Street, and McKinley Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto White Street, Ward Street, and Ford Street. These detours will be signed, along with a pedestrian detour.

The BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) Project is a $48.5-million project that is intended to enhance connectivity between West Greenville, the Medical District, East Carolina University, and downtown, with an eye toward safety and accessibility. For more information, residents can visit buildprojects.greenvillenc.gov.