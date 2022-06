GREENVILLE, N.C. — Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Preaching Camp on July 29 from 8 am to 6 pm and July 30 from 8 am to 1 pm.

There will be an opportunity for church planters, associate ministers, pastors and others to increase their skill level in sermon preparation and delivery. There will be lecturers, preachers and worship/praise leaders available.

The registration fee is $169 per person. You can register at pcgreenvillenc2022.eventbrite.com.