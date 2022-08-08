GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new mental health service is expanding in Eastern North Carolina. The program is part of Youth Villages, a private non-profit group that helps children and families.

Intercept is the name of the new program. Intercept offers intensive in-home services to children from birth to 18 years old, with the goal of bringing families together.

Youth Villages Intercept program is expanding its services in Pitt, Beaufort, Craven and Martin counties.

“It all started in those particular counties because of our partnership with Trillium Mental Health Resources. Kristy Moore, the Regional Supervisor for Youth Villages in Greenville said. “Our partnership with them allowed us to bring this program. Those are just counties we already have relationships in, so we thought it’d be easier to start there.”

Moore says Intercept’s services all start with a referral.

“We take referrals from anyone, it can be family members, but most of our referrals come from the Department of Social Services, Department of Juvenile Justice, or other mental health providers in the area,” Moore said. “But oftentimes we still get families to call us and say, ‘I need help, I’m really struggling’, so referrals can really come from anywhere.”

State Clinical Manager Sierra Kehoe said Intercept works with behavioral disruptions in settings such as school and home.

“We’re involving the entire family unit,” Kehoe said. “So we’re not just working individually with the child, but we’re teaching skills to the parents, like a parent-coach.”

Kehoe also added that they do everything they can to avoid the child from going into placement.

“We really look at helping divert kids from going to placement where they’re removed from the home for a period of time or going to a different kind of school placement that is gonna be more of an alternative setting,” Kehoe said.

For more information about Youth Villages and the Intercept program, click here.