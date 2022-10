GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s something fun and educational.

From October through December, the program called Bees and Me is taking place at Generation Y Center in Greenville. The Center is located at 101 W. 14th St.

This program will teach kids ages 6-10 years old the importance of honeybees, pollination, crafts and much more. The fee is $35, which includes a T-shirt, materials and supplies.

For more information, call (252) 347-2155.